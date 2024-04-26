Updated April 26th, 2024 at 14:40 IST
'You Can't Become CEO in America...': Eric Garcetti on Indians Leading Fortune 500 companies
While referring to the Indian-origin CEOs, Garcetti heaped praises on the top commanders of the Fortune 500 companies for their successes.
New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Friday stressed on the changing landscape in terms of Indians taking the lead in the US-based multinational companies, including Google, Microsoft or Starbucks.
The US envoy said that now over one in 10 CEOs of the Fortune 500 companies are of Indian origin.
He said, "The successes have happened, more than 1 in 10 CEOs of Fortune 500 companies now are Indian immigrants who studied in the US.
He said jokingly that earlier there was a misconception that one could not become a CEO in the US if he was an Indian but the current scenario has changed the plot with the notion coming into play that one cannot become a CEO in America if the person is not an Indian.
"The old joke was you could not become a CEO in the US if you are Indian, now the joke is you cannot become a CEO in America if you are not Indian, whether it is Google, Microsoft or Starbucks, people have come and made a big difference…," he added.
The top posts in tech-giants Google and Microsoft are held by Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella whereas the post of CEO at Starbucks is held by Laxman Narasimhan.
Published April 26th, 2024 at 14:15 IST