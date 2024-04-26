Eric Garcetti said that now over one in 10 CEOs of the Fortune 500 companies are of Indian origin. | Image:ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Friday stressed on the changing landscape in terms of Indians taking the lead in the US-based multinational companies, including Google, Microsoft or Starbucks.

While referring to the Indian-origin CEOs, Garcetti heaped praises on the top commanders of the Fortune 500 companies.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti says, "The successes have happened, more than 1 in 10 CEOs of Fortune 500 companies now are Indian immigrants who studied in the US. The old joke was you could not become a CEO in the US if you are Indian, now the joke is you… pic.twitter.com/gTdvXng9mi — ANI (@ANI)

The US envoy said that now over one in 10 CEOs of the Fortune 500 companies are of Indian origin.

Advertisement

He said, "The successes have happened, more than 1 in 10 CEOs of Fortune 500 companies now are Indian immigrants who studied in the US.

He said jokingly that earlier there was a misconception that one could not become a CEO in the US if he was an Indian but the current scenario has changed the plot with the notion coming into play that one cannot become a CEO in America if the person is not an Indian.

Advertisement

"The old joke was you could not become a CEO in the US if you are Indian, now the joke is you cannot become a CEO in America if you are not Indian, whether it is Google, Microsoft or Starbucks, people have come and made a big difference…," he added.

The top posts in tech-giants Google and Microsoft are held by Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella whereas the post of CEO at Starbucks is held by Laxman Narasimhan.