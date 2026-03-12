'You Died Reading Quran During Ramadan, Will Follow The Path Of Right': Mojtaba Khamenei's Message of 'Unity' | Image: AP/File

Tehran: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in his first address to the nation said that all those who laid down their lives in the US-Israel strikes, including his father, the slain leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died while reading the Quran during the holy month of Ramadan. He vowed that Iran will follow the path of the right and continue to do the best and show unity.

“Our sincere thanks go to our brave fighters who, at a time when our nation and beloved homeland have been unjustly attacked by the leaders of the front of arrogance, have blocked the enemy’s path with their powerful blows and dispelled their illusion of being able to dominate our beloved country or possibly divide it,” Mojtaba said boasting how Iran has managed to fight off their enemies, including the US and Israel.

‘Mountain of Steadfastness’: Mojtaba on his father's death

Khamenei acknowledged the death of his father, saying that he was there in the aftermath and saw his father’s body.

Khamenei also said that his wife, one of his sisters, his niece and the husband of his other sister also killed in the airstrike.

Advertisement

“I had the honor of seeing his body after his martyrdom,” Khamenei said of his father. “What I saw was a mountain of steadfastness, and I was told that the fist of his intact hand had been clenched.”

'Won't Refrain From Avenging Blood of Martyrs'

Mojtaba Khamenei assured his countrymen that Iran would take revenge for everyone killed in these strikes.

Advertisement

“I assure everyone that we will not refrain from avenging the blood of your martyrs. The retaliation we have in mind is not limited only to the martyrdom of the great leader of the Revolution; rather, every member of the nation who is martyred by the enemy constitutes a separate case in the file of revenge,” he said.

He mentioned that the death of the schoolchildren in Minab will also be accounted for.

“A limited portion of this retaliation has already taken tangible form, but until it is fully achieved, this file will remain open above other cases. We will be especially sensitive regarding the blood of our children. Therefore, the crime the enemy deliberately committed against the Shajareh-Tayyebeh school in Minab, and some similar cases, holds a special status in this process of accountability.”

Closing Strait of Hormuz

Khamenei said that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz should continue and warned that other fronts may be opened up as well, especially where the US and Israel has less experience.

“Dear combatant brothers, the demand of the masses is the continuation of an effective and regret-inducing defense,” Khamenei said.

“The lever of closing the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used as well. Studies have also been conducted on opening other fronts in which the enemy has little experience and would be highly vulnerable. Their activation will take place, if the wartime situation continues and in accordance with considerations of expediency,” he added.

Thanking those who are fighting the war, Khamenei said, “Our sincere thanks go to our brave fighters who, at a time when our nation and beloved homeland have been unjustly attacked by the leaders of the front of arrogance, have blocked the enemy’s path with their powerful blows and dispelled their illusion of being able to dominate our beloved country or possibly divide it.”