'You Don't Mind Being Called Beautiful, Right?' Trump to Italian PM Meloni in Gaza Peace Summit

US President Donald Trump, at the Gaza summit in Egypt, praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as "a beautiful young woman." Complementing Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump said, “I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it…. She is a beautiful young woman.”



He added, "If you use the word 'beautiful' in the United States about a woman, that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances."





The exchange came after the signing of "The Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity," for Gaza.



Trump then turned back to look at the Italian Prime Minister, who was among the leaders gathered on the stage, and asked directly, "You don't mind being called beautiful, right?"

The US President proceeded to describe Meloni, an ideological ally on cultural and immigration policies, as "incredible," and noted her political standing. "And they really respect her in Italy. She's a very successful politician," he added.

Meloni was the only woman among approximately 30 world leaders present on the stage behind Trump for the declaration signing.

The summit brought world leaders together to discuss the Middle East's future after the Gaza peace deal, which was arranged by Trump. The agreement, which involved both Israel and Hamas, led to the release of all remaining living Israeli hostages on Monday morning. Furthermore, it is expected to begin Israel's gradual withdrawal from its military occupation of Gaza.