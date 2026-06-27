'You Left Me Alone, Shattered...': Footballer Héctor Bello's Wife Dies Trying To Shield Daughter During Killer Venezuela Earthquake

Venezuela: Back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela have shaken the country, leaving several homes shattered and multiple people mourning the loss of their loved ones. Among the grieving families is footballer Héctor Bello and his 1-year-old daughter. Bello's brave wife Andrea lost her life trying to shield their toddler after their building collapsed.

Héctor Bello with his wife and baby | Image: Instagram

Mother's Sacrifice Pays Off

Andrea with baby Alana | Image: Instagram

Bello, who is a defender for second division side Marítimo de La Guaira, is lamenting the loss of his beloved wife, whose body has been recovered from the rubbles. However, Andrea's sacrifice paid off because her baby, Alana, miraculously survived, having being shielded by her brave mother.

The miracle baby was discovered under the rubbles during search and rescue operations.

‘You’ll Be Our Favourite Hero…'

Andrea with baby Alana | Image: Instagram

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Bello wrote, “You'll always be our favorite hero, Mommy. I'm going to make sure our baby remembers how wonderful you were, how much you loved her. I'll tell her the story of how you saved her, how you gave your own life for our daughter, how you were a brave woman who, even with your last breaths, never abandoned her, Mommy."