‘Your Anger Is Misplaced’, ‘Return Kohinoor’: British MP Rupert Lowe Faces Online Backlash Over Anti-India Remarks

London: A controversial social media post by British Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe has triggered widespread outrage online, with critics accusing him of racism and highlighting historical grievances and economic ties between the UK and South Asia.

In a post on X, Lowe stated, "I don't believe we should import millions of Pakistanis and Indians to do jobs that unemployed Brits should be doing. If that makes me a racist, then so be it."

The remarks have drawn sharp responses from netizens, many of whom pointed to Britain's colonial past and current economic contributions from Indian communities and businesses.

Strong Reactions on Social Media

Several users referenced the UK's colonial history in India.

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One wrote, "But India took the brunt of 200 years of England ruling till 1947 and looted wealth worth trillions of dollars.. how's that??"

Another demanded accountability: "British have no moral right to say this. Return everything you looted from India with this Kohinoor Diamond then all Indians would happily return back and leave your country in ruins!"

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Cultural interdependence also became a point of discussion. One user shared a video of British diners enjoying Indian cuisine in Cornwall, commenting, "Scrumptious Indian dishes being enjoyed in Cornwall. So who is going to make that Tikka for you. You all are addicted to it."

Others highlighted potential reciprocity and economic realities.

"What about the Brits working in India? There might also be a few in Pakistan and other places around the world. If it becomes tit for tat, it may shock you," one post read.

Another user wrote, "Sir, your feelings are understandable. But please don’t put Pakistanis and Indians in same sentence. Your anger is misplaced."

Another response noted India's contributions to the UK economy: “At least do your research. Indian companies are investing billions in the UK, employing 1000’s of Brits. Don't mix India with Pakistan. India bring investments to the UK along with Tech Professionals and imports 20 billion pounds from UK.”