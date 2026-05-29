‘Your Favourite President’: Trump Issues Tough Ultimatum to Iran on Nuclear Program, Hormuz, & Regional Security

Washington, D.C.: United States President Donald Trump released a detailed statement outlining firm conditions for Iran, emphasizing the permanent dismantling of its nuclear ambitions, the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted international shipping, and the resolution of lingering security issues in the region.

In the statement posted on Truth Social, Trump declared that Iran “must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.” He further insisted on the full and immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz “with no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions.”

Trump highlighted ongoing demining efforts, noting that the United States has already removed numerous underwater mines using advanced mine sweepers. He stated that Iran must complete the removal or detonation of any remaining mines, adding that failure to do so would not be tolerated.

Regarding vessels affected by recent tensions, the President said ships trapped in the Strait due to the U.S. naval blockade “may start the process of ‘heading home’” as the blockade is lifted.

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The statement also referenced a major U.S. military action from 11 months ago, in which B-2 bombers reportedly struck Iranian nuclear-related sites. Trump described enriched nuclear material, sometimes referred to as “Nuclear Dust”, as being buried deep underground beneath collapsed mountains. He noted that this material is now being handled in coordination between the United States, China, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and that it has been “destroyed.”

“No money will be exchanged, until further notice,” Trump added, signaling that financial aspects of any potential agreement remain on hold.

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