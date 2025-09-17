Republic World
17 September 2025

Yulia Navalnaya Says Western Tests Show Her Husband Alexei Navalny Was Poisoned

Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny's widow, claims that foreign lab tests on his biological samples confirm he was poisoned. She is demanding the labs release their findings, countering Russian reports that he died of illness.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
LONDON: Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said that foreign laboratory tests on biological samples obtained from her husband showed that he was poisoned. 

Navalny, 47, died suddenly on February 16, 2024, in a Russian prison in the Arctic Circle, depriving the opposition of its most charismatic and popular leader. 

Yulia has repeatedly accused Russia of killing him, a claim the Kremlin dismisses as nonsense. 

She posted a video on X in which she said that biological material from Navalny was smuggled abroad in 2024 and that two laboratories examined the material. 

"These labs in two different countries reached the same conclusion: Alexei was killed. More specifically, he was poisoned," Navalnaya said. 

She demanded that the laboratories release their findings about what she called the "inconvenient truth". She did not specify what poison the laboratories had found. 

Last year, Navalnaya dismissed information from Russian investigators that Navalny had died from "a combination of diseases". 

U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that President Vladimir Putin did not order Navalny killed, according to the AP and the Wall Street Journal. 

