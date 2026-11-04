Zelensky Awards Melania Trump Ukraine's Highest Honour for Role in Oleshky Civilian Evacuation

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has honoured US First Lady Melania Trump with one of Ukraine's state awards, recognising her contribution to humanitarian efforts in the war-hit country and her role in facilitating the evacuation of civilians from Russian-occupied Oleshky.

Melania Trump has been awarded the Order of Princess Olga, First Class, following a six-day ceasefire that enabled civilians to leave the southern Ukrainian town. The honour was announced through a presidential decree published on Wednesday, November 4, and dated November 2.

The an official order cited Melania Trump's "significant personal contribution" to humanitarian support for Ukraine, particularly her efforts to help Ukrainian children, including those deported or forcibly transferred from Russian-occupied territories.

The Order of Princess Olga is awarded to women for exceptional contributions in fields including science, education, culture and charitable work.

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Ukrainian officials credited the US First Lady with playing a pivotal role in arranging the six-day ceasefire in Oleshky, which concluded on Sunday. The local truce allowed humanitarian assistance to reach residents and enabled civilians to leave the Russian-controlled town.

Nearly 800 people were evacuated during the operation, according to Melania Trump. The ceasefire was described as the longest local pause in fighting since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

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Melania Trump's Role In Oleshky Evacuation

Oleshky, located in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, has remained under Russian occupation since 2022. Residents in the town had faced shortages of essential supplies, including food, drinking water, electricity and medical assistance.

The humanitarian situation in the town drew the attention of Melania Trump, with the White House saying she had independently pursued the initiative and engaged with both sides to facilitate the operation.

At the time of the ceasefire, the US First Lady described Oleshky as a frontline town facing a humanitarian crisis. She said its remaining population consisted primarily of elderly residents who urgently required medical attention, medicines, food and clean water.

In a post on X on Sunday, Melania Trump said the ceasefire across Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region had allowed residents to access essential supplies and move without the constant threat of attacks. She also expressed hope that the operation would become a starting point for lasting peace.

Zelensky had earlier expressed gratitude to Melania Trump for her involvement in the humanitarian initiative, saying the arrangements had created an opportunity to evacuate people from the area.

The operation also involved clearing mines from roads leading to the town and delivering humanitarian assistance. Ukrainian authorities said civilians requiring evacuation were moved out of Oleshky and its surrounding community, with those evacuated crossing into Ukrainian-controlled territory through the Chernihiv region.

Questions Over Who Negotiated The Ceasefire

While the White House described the ceasefire as an initiative independently pursued by Melania Trump, a report by French newspaper offered a different account of how the agreement was negotiated.

According to the report, the humanitarian operation had been negotiated over four months by Russia's military intelligence agency GRU and Ukraine's military intelligence agency HUR. Citing sources, the newspaper claimed that both sides had agreed to publicly credit Melania Trump with the ceasefire in an effort to appease US President Donald Trump as he pursued progress in negotiations for a broader peace settlement.

The report's account contrasts with the White House's description of the First Lady's involvement. The award, however, formally recognises her contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine and her work concerning Ukrainian children affected by the conflict.

Melania Trump To Host Russian & Ukrainian Representatives

The Ukrainian honour comes ahead of a planned meeting at the White House, where Melania Trump is scheduled to host representatives from Russia and Ukraine on Thursday to discuss the humanitarian operation.

The White House described the initiative as an unprecedented diplomatic effort by an American First Lady. Melania Trump is also expected to deliver remarks on the operation.

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and Russia's human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova are expected to attend the meeting.