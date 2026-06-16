'Zelenskyy Can Always Come to Moscow' For 'Serious' Peace Talks: Kremlin Invites Ukrainian President, But Official Channels Remain Dead

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcome to travel to Moscow for direct negotiations, provided he is ready for "responsible and serious" discussions to end the war. However, Moscow simultaneously confirmed that all official communication channels between Russia and Ukraine are currently non-existent.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov outlined the stance during a press briefing, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. While formal diplomatic mechanisms between the two warring nations have completely broken down, Peskov suggested that Russia is still willing to engage directly if specific conditions are met.

The Conditions for a Moscow Meeting

"There are no official channels for communication between Moscow and Kyiv," Peskov stated plainly, as quoted by TASS. Despite the lack of diplomatic infrastructure, the Kremlin spokesperson asserted that the door isn't entirely shut for the Ukrainian leader, assuming the agenda transitions to substantive negotiations.

“Zelensky, you know that Putin has actually said everything, everything was offered. It was said and repeated several times that if Zelensky is ready to speak responsibly and seriously, the Kyiv regime knows perfectly well what he is talking about, then he can always come to Moscow, where he will be received,” Peskov said.

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Diplomatic Pressure Mounts at G7 Summit

This sudden overture from Moscow follows a surge of high-level diplomatic maneuvers surrounding the war. US President Donald Trump recently held face-to-face talks with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. Following their discussion, Trump publicly pressured Moscow to pivot toward a ceasefire and negotiation strategy, promising full American support to resolve the crisis.

"Look, Russia should make a deal," Trump told reporters, according to Reuters.

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Following the summit, Zelenskyy noted that G7 leaders broadly aligned on the perspective that Russia is failing to achieve a military victory. The group discussed tightening the economic screws on Moscow, focusing on heavier sanctions against Russian oil exports, the banking sector, and military manufacturing. Meanwhile, European leaders used the summit to push Trump toward a stricter position on Moscow, while Ukrainian officials worked to underscore their battlefield positions to keep international pressure high.

US Envoys Expected in Russia After Switzerland Signing

When questioned about the anticipated arrival of US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for conflict-related talks, Peskov noted that the schedule is still up in the air. “There are no exact dates for the visit of American emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia yet,” Peskov remarked.

He explained that the timeline depends on an upcoming diplomatic milestone in Western Europe. “The American negotiators will arrive soon, but there are no exact dates yet. As you know, the Americans are busy preparing and signing the memorandum that has been agreed upon. We know that the signing is scheduled for Switzerland at the end of this week. After that, they will probably be able to travel to Moscow,” he added.

No Contact Between Putin and Zelenskyy Planned

When asked about the dynamics at the G7 Summit itself, Peskov dismissed any notion of Russian involvement, confirming that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been excluded from the guest list. “There was no invitation, of course,” he said.