'We Are The Most Famous On Instagram!': Meloni Jokes With PM Modi At G7 Summit After Viral Melody Toffee Moment | WATCH

Evian: Another Melody moment has been caught on camera! Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen joking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on Tuesday.

Global leaders were seen interacting with each other before posing for a group photo on the sidelines of the Summit. Meloni and Modi, famous on the internet as ‘Melodi’, were seen sharing pleasantries. Meloni was heard telling PM Modi, “Nice to meet you again!”

During the interaction, PM Modi appeared to mention social media platform Instagram. To this, Meloni replied, “Yes, we are the most famous on Instagram.”

The Italian Prime Minister was apparently referring to her viral Melody toffee moment with PM Modi.

Advertisement