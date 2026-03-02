Zelenskyy Offers Ukraine’s Air Defence Expertise to Gulf Nations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is ready to share its defence expertise internationally amid the escalating situation in the Middle East.

In his nightly address on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s experience defending against Iranian-made Shahed drones and ballistic missiles is "irreplaceable".

“We are ready to share this experience and help those nations that supported Ukraine this winter and throughout this war,” he said.

The use of Ukrainian experience has also been voiced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said Sunday that the United Kingdom will bring Ukrainian experts to assist “Gulf partners in shooting down Iranian drones attacking them.”

Advertisement

In his Sunday video address, Zelenskyy also said that the situation in Iran shows that “justice does come” and it should also be understood in Russia.

“Russia must end its war against Ukraine — and end it in a dignified way. Diplomacy can ensure this. The world is giving Russia an opportunity for diplomacy. They should use it.”