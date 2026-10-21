Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Ready To 'Freeze' Conflict Along Current Front Line, Move To Diplomacy

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Wednesday that Ukraine stands prepared to freeze the conflict along the current front line and transition towards diplomatic negotiations as part of initiatives to end the war with Russia.

In an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy remarked that Kyiv subsequently intends to pursue security guarantees from the United States and European nations.

“Yes. Right now we have to freeze, and I think this is a real way to end this war,” he stated, further noting that a ceasefire represents the baseline expectation Ukraine holds regarding Russia.

He explained that Kyiv would subsequently engage American and European leaders to demand security guarantees, emphasising that peace alongside security remain paramount priorities.

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When questioned regarding whether Ukraine would consent to ceding the Donbas region in exchange for concluding hostilities, Zelenskyy dismissed the notion that Moscow holds battlefield superiority, asserting instead that Russian authorities aim to coerce Kyiv into abandoning its territory.

“In 2026, they didn't have success. They are not winning on the battlefield,” he asserted.

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Zelenskyy conceded that the populace experiences exhaustion stemming from hostilities, yet maintained that the nation cannot simply relinquish its lands.

He reaffirmed that negotiations must commence using existing battlefield positions, allowing a comprehensive peace plan to materialise through diplomatic channels.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian leader characterised his meeting with American special envoy Steve Witkoff in Oslo, Norway, the previous day as “productive”.

He expressed gratitude towards the Norwegian Prime Minister for facilitating the talks, which additionally incorporated European representatives alongside US officials, including Jared Kushner, who participated via remote connection.

Zelenskyy noted that these discussions centred on potential pathways towards de-escalation, conveying optimism that Witkoff's engagements inside Russia would generate constructive feedback.

He indicated that potential initial steps towards de-escalation could encompass ceasefires targeting food security, maritime operations and power grids.

Zelenskyy mentioned that he promptly endorsed the concept of an energy ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump.