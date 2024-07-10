sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:41 IST, July 10th 2024

World Cannot Wait Until November Election in US to Take Action to Repel Putin: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the world must not wait for November to drive back Russia's offensive against his country.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Kyiv had anticipated this Russian attack and had made suitable preparations.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Kyiv had anticipated this Russian attack and had made suitable preparations. | Image: AP
