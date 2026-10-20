‘Zero Tolerance Towards Terror’: EAM Jaishankar Thanks Rubio For 26/11 Tribute

Mumbai: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar appreciated visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday for placing a wreath at the Taj Hotel's 26/11 Memorial, underscoring that New Delhi remains resolute regarding its right to defend itself against terrorism while expecting international partners to show zero tolerance towards terrorism as well.

Speaking during the Freedom 250 reception hosted in Mumbai to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, alongside Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, EAM Jaishankar underlined that the global architecture is visibly undergoing transformation, prompting nations to adapt accordingly.

“Secretary Rubio, all of Mumbai, and indeed all of India, appreciate your laying a wreath today at the Taj Hotel's 26/11 Memorial. India also welcomes this administration's decision to extradite Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was one of the key culprits. We are clear on our right to defend ourselves against terrorism and expect our partners to show zero tolerance towards terrorism as well,” said EAM Jaishankar.

“As we mark this anniversary together, it is natural to reflect on the way ahead. The world order is clearly in transition, and countries are responding accordingly. Each one of us will naturally pursue our national interests. In such an era, expanding our convergence is key to deepening our ties,” he added.

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The External Affairs Minister pointed out fresh prospects within the bilateral relationship spanning commerce, investment, technology and energy, noting that consistent communication alongside pinpointing shared objectives would establish a clear roadmap.

He emphasised that both nations additionally have mutual responsibilities in strengthening regional peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific.

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“Our ties have indeed come a long way. History records that many Americans were supportive of India's struggle for independence. After that, whether it was infrastructure and education or food, agriculture, and technology, our partnership has made a real difference to India's development. Conversely, Indian talent and Indian skills have helped shape the tech era in the United States. Of course, we've had our share of issues, including the manner in which we approach the world and its challenges. But in the last few decades, our partnership has steadily expanded, acquiring new dimensions and new facets. The Quad, Mission 500, Pax Silica, and the Forge Initiative are among some of the notable examples. Growth in the fields of energy, defence, and civil aviation has actually been striking,” said EAM Jaishankar.

Holding celebrations dedicated to the 250th anniversary of US independence in Mumbai, the External Affairs Minister remarked that the metropolis carries unique importance for the nation, alongside occupying a distinctive position in bilateral engagement with the United States.

“Mumbai is, of course, India's financial capital, but it is much more than that. Bollywood is an integral element of its personality, and the city is a centre of learning and a hub for research and technology. Its entrepreneurial spirit is reflected in the trade its ports facilitate and in its traditions across sports, culture, media and music. Most of all, Mumbai serves as a gateway to the world and is deeply invested in our relationship with the United States,” he noted.