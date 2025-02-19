Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 19:07 IST, February 19th 2025

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched With New Features, Colour Options

The Hornet 2.0’s 2025 model brings four “striking” colourways with improved graphics that the company says will excite potential buyers.

Reported by: Auto Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Honda has refreshed the Hornet 2.0 with new colourways and features. | Image: Honda Motorcyle

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday launched a refreshed version of the Hornet 2.0, adding new colour options, better graphics, and new features to its street naked motorcycle. The Hornet 2.0’s 2025 model brings four “striking” colourways with improved graphics that the company says will excite potential buyers. It houses an all-LED lighting, along with an upgraded instrument cluster.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 price

The 2025 edition of the Honda Hornet 2.0 costs an ex-showroom price of ₹1,56,953. It is available in Red Wing and Big Wing dealerships across India.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 colourways

Honda has updated the Hornet 2.0 to offer colourways such as Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic. The graphics have also been upgraded on all colour variants.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 design

Apart from graphics improvements, the 2025 Hornet 2.0 also brings premium USD telescopic front forks with a gold finish. The entire lighting system now uses LEDs, which offer a more concentrated beam. Honda has also provided a 4.2-inch instrument cluster on the Honda Hornet 2.0, which supports the Honda RoadSync smartphone app via Bluetooth to allow users to access features such as navigation, call alerts, SMS alerts, and notification alerts.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 engine

The powertrain on the 2025 Hornet 2.0 uses an 184.4cc single-cylinder engine with air cooling under the OBD2B emission standard compliance. The company claims the engine is capable of producing 16.76 bhp of peak power and 15.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slip and assist clutch with a 5-speed gearbox. It also has dual-channel ABS, HSTC traction control, and a USB-C port for charging mobile devices.

“The Hornet 2.0 has been a game-changer in the segment ever since it was first introduced in August 2020,” said Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President, & CEO of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. “With the new OBD2B-compliant Hornet 2.0, we aim to take this legacy forward by offering an even more refined riding experience, coupled with cutting-edge technology and superior safety features.”

Read more: Tesla Begins Hiring in India: Story in 5 Points

Published 19:07 IST, February 19th 2025

Recommended

Delhi Cabinet Ministers Portfolio: CM Rekha Gupta Retains Home
India News
Eminem Coming To India With Slim Shady World Tour? Viral Post Hints So
Entertainment News
Delhi CM Oath Highlights: Rekha Gupta Becomes CM of Delhi | LIVE
India News
IND vs BAN, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Live Score, Latest Updates
SportFit
Hamas Hand Over Bodies of 4 Hostages Today Including an Infant | LIVE
World News
Fakhar Zaman Posts Heartfelt Message After Being Ruled Out Of CT 2025
SportFit
Dealing With Monsters: Netanyahu As Hamas To Handover Hostages' Bodies
World News
Chronology Samajhiye! Foreign Hand in India—Rahul’s Plea, Trump's Expose
India News
When PM Modi Hinted at Foreign Conspiracy to Remove Him During Elections
India News
Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan BROMANCE Grabs Spotlight
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: