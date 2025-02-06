2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G310 GS - Which ADV Bike to Opt?

BMW vs KTM: The demand for adventure tourer motorcycles in India has recently seen a surge among customers. Eying this demand in the market, KTM India has recently launched the 2025 390 Adventure motorcycle for the Indian market with an updated design and features. It competes with other motorcycles like the BMW G310 GS, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and the forthcoming TVS RTX 310.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS

2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G310 GS: Price

Buyers of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure have to pay ₹3.67 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the buyers of the BMW 310 GS have to pay ₹3.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G310 GS: Design:

The design of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is updated and looks more aggressive as compared to the previous generation. It has LED projector headlamps, front USD forks, and an underbelly exhaust. On the other hand, the BMW G310 GS also offers front USD forks, a mono-shock suspension at the rear and a full-side exhaust. It also has LED headlamps, DRLs and subtle BMW branding.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G310 GS: Features

The feature list on the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure consists of a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display, riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and a quick-shifter for better riding experience. On the other hand, the BMW G310 GS has an LCD instrument cluster, adjustable levers, a slipper and assist clutch, and other convenience features.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G310 GS: Engine Specifications