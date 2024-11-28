Search icon
Published 12:44 IST, November 28th 2024

Audi Q7 Facelift Launched In India: Price, Features, and Specifications

Audi Q7 launch: Explore the latest Audi Q7 launch details for 2024, including price, features, specifications, and more. Here's everything you should know:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Audi Q7 Facelift Launched In India | Image: YouTube Screengrab

Audi Q7 2024 Facelift: Audi India launched the facelift version of the Q7 in India at Rs 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The Q7 facelift has a revised exterior design, updated features, and a 3.0-litre V6 engine. The Q7 has new LED matrix headlamps and a new design for the alloy wheels. Additionally, the interior dashboard layout and the feature list is updated. The Audi Q7 will be manufactured locally at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad. The Audi Q7 competes with the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE in its segment.

“To date, we have sold over 10,000 Audi Q7’s in India and this is a testament to the continued desire and love to own our flagship that has for many years been the best seller. The new Audi Q7 boasts a new design, several updated features and with quattro all-wheel drive and a 3L V6 engine - I am confident that this new Audi Q7 is going to continue to attract SUV buyers who love to drive and also, be driven,” Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said. 

Let us look at the specifications and details of the Audi Q7 facelift:

Audi Q7 Facelift Price:

The price of the Audi Q7 facelift starts at Rs 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in five exterior colour options and two interior trims. The Q7 is available with exterior colours of Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Sakhir Gold, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey. The interior trims of the Q7 consist of Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige.

Audi Q7 Facelift Exteriors:

The exterior of the Audi Q7 facelift gets updated with fresh looks. The front grill gets vertical slats with 2-D logo, there are new LED matrix headlamps, and revised bumpers with air vents for better aerodynamics. The Q7 facelift continues to get headlamp washers. From the side, it is equipped with 20-inch alloys wheels. At the rear, the diffuser is redesigned including the exhaust system. 

Also Read: BMW M5 Launched In India

Audi Q7 Facelift Interiors:

The interiors of the Audi Q7 facelift are revised with new layout of dashboard. Since the Q7 is a seven-seater luxury SUV, the third row gets electrically folded for better boot space. 

Audi Q7 Facelift Features:

The feature list on the Q7 facelift is also upgraded. With the new model, Q7 offers a Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera, seven driving modes, four-zone climate control, and more. Additionally, the instrument cluster gets a Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus system. In safety, the Q7 is offered with eight airbags, lane departure warning system, and ESP. 

Audi Q7 Facelift Engine Specifications:

The Audi Q7 facelift is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid technology. The V6 engine produces 340 BHP and 500Nm torque, mated to an eight-speed torque converter gearbox. Audi claims that the 0-100km/h time of Q7 is 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250km/h. 

Updated 14:08 IST, November 28th 2024

