Audi RS Q8 in India: Audi India has opened bookings for its flagship performance SUV, RS Q8. On Tuesday, the German luxury auto manufacturer announced that customers could book it online or through the mobile application. The Audi RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0L twin turbo V8 petrol engine and has the Quattro AWD technology. Globally, the Audi RS Q8 is available in two variants: Standard and Performance. In India, Audi will only offer the Performance variant.

Here is a rundown of the booking amount and the other specifications of the upcoming Audi RS Q8:

Audi RS Q8 Design:

The design of the Audi RS Q8 is similar to the regular variant. Since it is an RS variant, the RS Q8 has a sportier front grill, sharp LED headlamps, and functional air vents for better aerodynamics. On the side, it runs on 22-inch alloy wheels as a standard and buyers may have an option to opt for 23-inch wheels and blacked-out ORVM, enhancing the sportier appearance.

Audi RS Q8 Features:

Regarding the feature list, the Audi RS Q8 has several performance features. It has adaptive air suspension, active roll stabilisation, and more. For convenience, the Audi RS Q8 has a four-zone climate control, RS drive modes, a digital instrument cluster, an infotainment screen, and a touch screen for air conditioning.

Audi RS Q8 Engine Specifications:

The Audi RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 petrol engine. This engine produces 591BHP and 800Nm torque. The Performance variant of the RS Q8 produces 631BHP and 850Nm torque. Additionally, there is a 48V mild hybrid technology also equipped on the RS Q8, which the company says enhances the outright acceleration. Audi claims that the RS Q8 Performance has a top speed of 305km/h with the optional package and has a 0-100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds.

Audi RS Q8 Booking Amount: