Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:00 IST, December 10th 2024

Bajaj Auto Probing 'Smoke Emission' from EV Scooter Component

Bajaj Auto said it is conducting a comprehensive investigation into an incident of "smoke emission" from a component of its electric scooter Chetak.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bajaj Auto probing 'smoke emission' from EV scooter component | Image: X

Bajaj EV Scooter Fire: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it is conducting a comprehensive investigation into an incident of "smoke emission" from a component of its electric scooter Chetak at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (erstwhile Aurangabad) in Maharashtra on December 5 to determine the root cause.

The company also said that as a manufacturer, it is "committed" to maintaining high-quality products to ensure customer safety.

"An incident involving a Chetak electric scooter was reported in the afternoon hours of December 5 at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. As soon as this was brought to our attention, the dealer partner took swift action by moving the vehicle to the service centre for a thorough investigation," Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a statement.

The incident resulted in "no harm" to any individuals, it said.

Preliminary investigations, according to the company, reveal that while there was "no fire or thermal runaway, the event was limited to smoke emission from a plastic component, with the battery and motor remaining intact."

The materials used in the battery pack ensured the safety of the vehicle even under such a condition, as per Bajaj Auto.

"We are conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the root cause of this isolated incident, fully committed to understanding and addressing any potential issues," the company said while urging the customers to exclusively use its authorised service network to maintain the "highest standards" of safety and quality for their Chetak electric scooters.

This development shortly comes after the video of the fire incident went viral on X (formally known Twitter). Further, India's leading two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto said the incident is being probed.

Smoke came out of the vehicle, apparently a Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, at a busy traffic signal on the Jalna Road on Thursday. Fire brigade deployed a team to douse the smoke, an official said.

Two farmers, Bhagwan Chavan and Ravindra Chavan from Varvandi village had come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for purchasing water pipes. While they were waiting at the signal, they noticed that smoke was coming out of their e-vehicle, the official said.

The vehicle was taken aside and a fire brigade team was called from the Seven Hills fire station. The team sprayed water over the vehicle and the smoke stopped, the official said.

 

 

Updated 19:00 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.