Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launched in India: Price, Range, and More

New Bajaj Chetak: Bajaj Auto has launched the updated version of its Chetak electric scooter in India. The company has updated the 35 series and introduced the 3502 and 3501 electric scooters. Bajaj Auto will launch the Chetak 3503 electric scooter later. It has used a new platform that helps automakers increase boot space. First launched in 2020, this update brings many changes to the Chetak, including changes to features, powertrain, and more. The Chetak Electric is now powered by a 3.5kWh battery.

Let us have a look at what buyers will get in the updated Chetak electric scooter:

Bajaj Chetak Design:

The Bajaj Chetak has a neo-classic design and metallic body. It has LED DRLs and headlamps. The company has also updated the length of its seat by 80mm and elongated the floorboard, which will likely improve comfort.

The Bajaj Chetak Electric's rear profile is similar to the previous model's. It has an extended rear profile, which comprises the taillamps. Regarding boot space, buyers will get 35L.

Bajaj Chetak Features:

The Bajaj Chetak Electric offers a digital instrument cluster with a five-inch TFT touchscreen displaying vehicle information. It also features music control, document storage, and more. It also comes with call receiving or rejecting, integrated navigation through the maps, and more. Safety features include geo-fencing, anti-theft alerts, and more. Bajaj has also offered tactile switches in place of mechanical switches.

Bajaj Chetak Battery and Range:

The Bajaj Chetak offers a 3.5kWh battery pack. The company claims it has a range of 150km on a single charge. The Chetak electric has a claimed top speed of 75km/h.

Bajaj Chetak Price: