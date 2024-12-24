Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Mercedes Benz India to Showcase Maybach EQS 680 ‘Night Series’ and G580

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Mercedes-Benz India announced its participation in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The German luxury automaker calls it the ‘Arena of Desire’. According to a statement from the company, Mercedes-Benz will be showcasing multiple models. The eye-catching model from Mercedes-Benz India will be the G580, the electric version of the G-Wagon, the Maybach EQS 680 ‘Night Series’, and the Concept version of the CLA class. However, Mercedes-Benz will also have a few models from the AMG lineup. It will consist of SL 55 AMG 4 Matic+, S 63 AMG S E Performance, and the recently launched E-Class LWB, the E450 AMG Line trim.

“Mercedes-Benz’s showstoppers will be three outstanding BEVs: the timeless icon, the G 580 with EQ Technology, the exquisite and pinnacle of luxury: Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Night Series and the stunning and futuristic BEV, the Concept CLA,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.

Let us look at the specifications of the upcoming showcases of models at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025:

Mercedes-Benz G580

The Mercedes-Benz G580 is the electrified version of the regular G-Class. It was first showcased at the Consumer Electronic Show which was held in Las Vegas, it was presented as the EQG in the show. The Mercedes-Benz G580 will come via the CBU route, which means it is a fully completely built unit. The company will launch the G580 on January 9, 2025.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 ‘Night Series’

The next car that Mercedes-Benz will launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 ‘Night Series’. The EQS 680 ‘Night Series’ will have cosmetic changes on the exterior and interiors and there will be usage of dark chrome. The front grille panel will have darkened Maybach pinstripes, while the air intake inserts in the front bumper will come with a dark chrome-plated pattern of the Maybach emblem.

Concept CLA: