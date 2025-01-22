Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Concludes With Launches of Over 200 Products

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 came to a close on Wednesday after witnessing around 200 product unveils across automotive, components and technology, with the government planning to seek industry views to make it an annual affair.

As per the organisers, the second edition of the event saw participation from over 1,500 exhibitors and footfalls of over 8 lakh people, making it one of the largest mobility events globally.

"We saw over 200 product unveils over a period of five days which is a record in itself," Department of Commerce Additional Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Expo at Bharat Mandapam on January 17 in the presence of Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, H D Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Manohar Lal, Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, and leaders of the automobile sectors.

Electric vehicles hogged the limelight during the Auto Expo at Bharat Mandapam with passenger vehicle market leaders Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India announcing their intent for a bigger play in the new energy vehicle segment.

Maruti Suzuki India unveiled its first battery electric vehicle e VITARA, which will be exported to over 100 countries, while Hyundai Motor India launched Creta Electric. Besides, Vietnam's VinFast and China's BYD also showcased their offerings in the passenger vehicles segment.

The second edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo, 2025 brought the entire value chain of the mobility ecosystem -- from automobile manufacturers to components, electronics parts, tyre and energy storage makers, and automotive software firms and material recyclers -- under a single umbrella.

With a theme "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain", the event focussed on fostering collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector with an emphasis on sustainable and technological advancements.

The event was held across three venues -- Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi at Dwarka in Delhi and India Expo Centre & Mart at Greater Noida. SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the Auto Expo saw the largest-ever participation from automobile OEMs with a focus on sustainable mobility. The event showcased the industry's focus on sustainable mobility, he added.

Agrawal said suggestions would be taken from the auto industry and other stakeholders if the Bharat Mobility Global Expo should be an annual or a biennial event.

"We would love to have it happening (annually), but we will be open to suggestions, and discussions from all because we would like to create bigger value propositions," he said.

He was replying to a query about whether the event would be held annually or once in two years.

There needs to be a clear value proposition as a lot of energy and money goes into the event, Agrawal stated.

"So I am not committing to say that it is going to be annual or once in two years," he noted.

He added that consultations will be held with all stakeholders in this regard. Agrawal noted that the government is pushing to have more global events in the country.