Buying New Car: Cars in India are available with different fuel options. There are petrol cars, diesel cars, and then there are electric vehicles. Choosing between these three options requires a lot of consideration, and requires thoughtful planning as it involves the cost of ownership, environmental impact, and driving habits of the vehicle owner. Whether choosing a petrol car or an electric vehicle, each has its own sets of advantages and disadvantages attached to it. For instance, a petrol car will require more maintenance and will give a fuel efficiency of 14-15km/l. On the other hand, an EV can cover a certain distance with a 100 per cent charge of the battery.

Let us look at the steps on how to choose between petrol, diesel, and an EV:

Step-1 Initial Purchase Cost

The initial purchase cost of the vehicle is the amount of money that a consumer pays upfront at the time of purchase. The initial purchase costs for petrol, diesel, and EVs differ. The initial purchase cost of buying a petrol car is less. The initial purchasing cost of the diesel car is slightly more than the petrol car. The upfront cost of buying an EV is the most since it includes the cost of battery and other electrical equipment.

Step-2 Running Cost

The price of petrol fluctuates depending on the area and locality, but it is certainly more than the cost of electricity. The running cost for a petrol car is approximately Rs 5-7/km of the car, which delivers a decent fuel efficiency of 14-15km/l. The cost of running an EV is approximately Rs 2-3/km depending on charging it at home or charging it at a public charger. The cost of running a diesel vehicle is more economical than a petrol car as the fuel efficiency of a diesel engine is better than a petrol car.

The maintenance cost of the vehicle is also another important factor in the ownership of the vehicle. EVs have a slightly lesser cost of maintenance as they don’t require any oil change as compared to petrol cars.

Step-3 Environmental Impact

The EVs have zero tailpipe emissions since no fuel is burning inside the vehicle. The petrol and diesel cars emit harmful pollutants from the exhaust pipes that can damage the environment.

Step 4 Driving Range

It is another important factor when choosing a car between petrol, diesel, and EV. If the running from the vehicle is less, then consider taking a petrol car. If the running is more especially on highways and long tours, then consider a diesel car. Both petrol and diesel cars can be refueled at any fuel station. With EVs, charging is a major concern as the charging network is under development. Charging a car takes more time than refueling a car.

Step-5 Incentives From Government