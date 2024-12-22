Considering to Buy Honda Activa 6G: Check Out its Top Three Alternatives

Honda Activa 6G Alternatives: The Honda Activa is a famous scooter currently offered in its sixth generation, the Honda Activa 6G. It provides decent comfort, a simple design, and a frugal petrol engine. Regarding features, it comes with LED headlamps, an external fuel filler cap, an engine start/stop switch, and more. Additionally, it has keyless operation. The Honda Activa 6G is powered by a 109cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 7.6BHP and 8.8Nm torque. The company offers it in three variants, starting at Rs 79,329 (ex-showroom) for the base Standard variant.

Let us have a look at its top three alternatives that buyers can select if considering the Honda Activa 6G:

Tvs Jupiter

Buyers in this segment can check out the TVS Jupiter. The TVS Jupiter recently got a design update and a new feature addition. The updated design has LED headlamps, DRL, and halogen indicators. The rear profile has a similar LED taillight section. Regarding features, it comes with USB charging, an LED instrument cluster, and more. It is powered by a 113.5cc single-cylinder petrol engine that produces 8BHP and 9.2 Nm torque. TVS offers Jupiter in four variants and six colour options. The price of the TVS Jupiter is Rs 78,175 (ex-showroom) for the base Drum variant.

Honda Dio

Subsequent scooter buyers can consider the Honda Dio as an alternative to the Honda Activa 6G. The design of the Honda Dio is sportier and has LED headlamps, funkier graphics, and split grab handles for the pillion. Regarding features, it is equipped with a digital instrument cluster, a side-stand engine inhibitor, and more. The Honda Dio is powered by a 109.19cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 7.7 BHP and 9.3 Nm torque. Honda offers Dio in three variants and nine colour options. The price of the Honda Dio is Rs 75,409 (ex-showroom) for the base Standard variant.

Hero Pleasure+

The third scooter that buyers can select is the Hero Pleasue+. It has a smooth design, comfortable seating and a frugal petrol engine. It has features such as two luggage hooks, decent storage space under the seat, and more. It is powered by a 110cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 8BHP and 8.7Nm torque. Hero MotoCorp offers Pleasure+ two variants and six colour options. The price of the Hero Pleasure+ is Rs 70,435 (ex-showroom).