Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Amaze vs Aura: Honda Cars India launched the third generation of Amaze in India. The new Amaze exteriors are updated, interiors are revised and now it comes with an updated feature list as well. It offers features such as Level-2 ADAS, a wireless charger, and more. Since it is a sub-4m compact sedan, it rivals the Hyundai Aura in its segment. Both sedans are offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and have a similar feature list as well.

Let us compare the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura:

Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Price

Honda Amaze price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base V variant. Hyundai Aura price starts at Rs 6.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E variant. Honda Amaze is offered in three variants. Hyundai Aura is offered in four variants.

Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Exterior Design

The exterior designs of the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze are different. Honda Amaze offers bi-LED headlamps, a hexagonal grill, and a 3-D logo. On the other hand, the Hyundai Aura offers a projector setup for the headlamps, a 2-D logo, and subtle LED DRLs on the bumpers.

On the side, the Honda Amaze is wider and has a better wheelbase as compared to the Hyundai Aura. Both the sedans run on 15-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, both offer LED taillamps. The boot space capacity of the Honda Amaze is better than the Hyundai Aura. Honda Amaze has a 416L boot space.

Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Interiors

The interiors of the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura have a similar design. Both the sedans offer a dual-tone dashboard. Honda Amaze has a standing infotainment screen and the Hyundai Aura has integrated in the dashboard. Both the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura come with the three-spoke steering wheel.

Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Features

The feature list on the Honda Amaze consists of Level-2 ADAS, a wireless charger, a blind-spot camera, and more. Hyundai Aura comes with a wireless charger, footwell ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and more. Both the sedans don’t offer sunroofs.

Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Engine Specifications

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 90BHP and 110Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT transmission. Hyundai Aura is powered by a 1.2-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which churns out 85BHP and 113Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.