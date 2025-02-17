Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 17:42 IST, February 17th 2025

How Do New FASTag Rules Affect Vehicle Owners? NPCI Responds

NPCI has updated the rules for FASTag payments in India for controlling fraudulent activities, minimise disputes and streamlining toll payments. Check Details:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
FasTags | Image: FasTags

New FASTag Rules: The National Payments Corporation of India has updated the rules for FASTag payments in India, set to be implemented today (February 17). The new guidelines for the FASTag are aimed at controlling fraudulent activities on toll plazas, streamlining toll payments and minimise disputes. However, users may be charged double toll fees if they fail to comply with the new rules.

Why are the new FASTag rules implemented?

The updated rules for FASTag by the NPCI are being implemented as the toll plazas were allowing FASTags under exceptions. The exceptions consist of low balance/hotlist/blacklist conditions. Toll plazas were allowing the exception owners to pass through the toll, instead of stopping and getting cash.

What are the changes in the FASTag Rules?

The first change in the FASTag rule is to ensure that the vehicle with a FASTag in an exception state does not bypass the toll payment.

Will there be a “Double Penalty” charged?

According to the NPCI circular, there is no such automatic “double penalty” rule. The charges depend on the policies enforced by the toll plaza.

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched in India: Price, Features, Engine Specifications, and More

Rules for FASTag exceptions:

The vehicles with FASTag Exceptions consist of tags that either have a low balance or are hotlisted or blacklisted. So the rules for the FASTag exceptions say if a user recharges the tag before reaching the plaza or within 10 minutes after, the tag may be accepted. However, this also depends on the technology that is being used at the toll plaza. According to the NPCI circular, there is no guaranteed penalty reversal process.

Why is a FASTag Blacklisted?

A vehicle’s FASTag can be blacklisted for various reasons. It can also be blacklisted if there is any discrepancy in the vehicle's registration or chassis number at the time of scanning at toll booths. Some of the common reasons for blacklisting of FASTags are if a user has insufficient balance, failed to update Know Your Customer (KYC) details, non-payment of toll taxes, and failure in payment.

Takeaways:

  • Vehicle owners should always ensure that before reaching the toll plaza, the FASTag has sufficient balance and is active. 
  • NPCI says the rule is not intended for consumers but for the FASTag ecosystem (banks, toll operators, etc.) to manage toll collections efficiently.

Published 17:42 IST, February 17th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: