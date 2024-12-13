How to Save on Car Maintenance: Tips for Indian Owners

Saving Tips for Car Owners: Car maintenance is a crucial step while owning it. If a car is well maintained, it helps in the longer life of the vehicle, less problems and more value at the time of resale. Car maintenance can become expensive and depends on the car owned. To save effectively on car maintenance, there are several practical strategies that an Indian car owner can adopt, which not only enhance the life of their vehicles but also reduce overall costs.

Here are some essential tips:

Tip 1: Regular Maintenance Checks

In regular maintenance checks, make sure the car’s engine oil level is regularly checked and refilled if the car’s engine is picking oil. It helps in keeping a better life of the engine. Next is tyre maintenance. If the tyres are well maintained, the car provides great comfortable ride quality. If the owner is running on flat tyres with low traction, there are high possibilities of accidents and tyre bursts. Always make sure to invest in good quality of tyres. At the time of service, make sure to check all other fluid levels like radiator, brake fluid, washer fluid and more.

Tip 2: DIY Maintenance

In this, the owner should be able to do some maintenance work on its own. For beginning, air filters can be removed and replaced by the owner itself, hence helping in saving the cost at the service station. Secondly, clean the battery terminals regularly. This helps in removing the excessive carbon on the terminals and hence reducing the risk of breaking down of the vehicle.

Tip 3 Buy Insurance Online:

Try to buy the car insurance online as compared to an offline agent, as it helps in reducing unnecessary commission charges and streamlines the renewal process of the insurance.

Tip 4 Keep the Car Clean:

Wash the car regularly as it helps in removing the dust and helps in avoiding rusting. A clean car is less prone for damage in long run.

Tip 5 Address Issues Promptly

If the vehicle is showing some issues, address them on time. If there are some unwanted noises or warning lights in the instrument cluster, then pay attention and get them rectified. Addressing these issues promptly can help to prevent any major damage in the vehicle.

Tip 6 Professional Servicing

Always make sure that you get your car serviced from a professional workshop or an authorised service station. Trained professionals of a workshop can spot potential issues before they rise into costly repairs.