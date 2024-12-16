Published 14:32 IST, December 16th 2024
Hyundai i20 Alternatives: Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, and More
The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback on sale in India for over a decade. Here are a list of its top three alternatives that buyers can check in its segment:
Hyundai i20 Alternatives: The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback on sale in India for over a decade. Hyundai offers the i20 with a bold style in the exteriors, decent space in the interiors, and comes loaded with features. For starters, it comes with a sunroof, automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen, and more. The Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which delivers 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. The price of the Hyundai i20 starts at Rs 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E variant. The Hyundai i20 is available in four variants.
Here is a list of the top three alternatives of the Hyundai i20 that buyers can check in the premium hatchback segment:
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a premium hatchback, offering elegant styling, spacious interiors, and has a comprehensive set of features on offer. It offers features such as a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, and more. Additionally, it also comes with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and traction control as well. The Baleno is equipped with a 1.2-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which delivers 90BHP and 115Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at Rs 6.66 (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma variant. Maruti Suzuki offers Baleno in four variants.
Tata Altroz
The next premium hatchback that buyers can check is the Tata Altroz. Tata Altroz comes with a simple exterior design, comfortable seating, and a decent feature list on offer. It offers features such as a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and more. It is powered by a 1.2-litre inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 86BHP and 115Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed DCT transmission. This 1.2-litre petrol engine is also available with a CNG option. There is a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well, which delivers 90BHP and 200Nm torque on offer, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
The Tata Altroz is also powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, which produces 118BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
Toyota Glanza
The third vehicle that buyers can check in this premium hatchback segment as the Hyundai i20 alternative is the Toyota Glanza. It shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The Toyota Glanza comes with a bold exterior, similar interiors, and powertrain options. It offers features such as a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, and more. It is powered by a 1.2-litre inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 90BHP and 115Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission.
