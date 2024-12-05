Hyundai Motor Cars To Cost Up to Rs 25,000 More From 2025

Hyundai Cars Price Hike: Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced a price hike for its models in India from January 2025. According to a statement from Hyundai, the company will hike the prices by up to Rs 25,000 across its lineup. The Korean auto manufacturer cited the reason for the price hike as the rise in input costs, adverse changes in the exchange rate, and an increase in logistics costs.

“ With the sustained increase in input cost, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. This price increase will be done across models and the extent of the increase will be up to Rs 25000. The price increase will be effective from January 1, 2025, on all MY25 models.” Mr Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, of HMIL, said.

Current Lineup of Hyundai Motor India:

Currently, the Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level product in the Hyundai Motors lineup in India. The price of the Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom). Grand i10 Nios comes equipped with an eight-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, ambient footwell lighting, and more. It is powered by a 1.2-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, which churns out 85BHP and 113Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The Grand i10 Nios is also available with a single and dual-cylinder CNG option.

Hyundai Motor India Sales in November: