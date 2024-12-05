Published 13:38 IST, December 5th 2024
Hyundai Motor Cars To Cost Up to Rs 25,000 More From 2025
Hyundai Motor India has announced a price hike for its models in India from January 2025. The company hiked the prices by up to Rs 25,000 on MY25 models.
Hyundai Cars Price Hike: Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced a price hike for its models in India from January 2025. According to a statement from Hyundai, the company will hike the prices by up to Rs 25,000 across its lineup. The Korean auto manufacturer cited the reason for the price hike as the rise in input costs, adverse changes in the exchange rate, and an increase in logistics costs.
“ With the sustained increase in input cost, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. This price increase will be done across models and the extent of the increase will be up to Rs 25000. The price increase will be effective from January 1, 2025, on all MY25 models.” Mr Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, of HMIL, said.
Current Lineup of Hyundai Motor India:
Currently, the Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level product in the Hyundai Motors lineup in India. The price of the Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom). Grand i10 Nios comes equipped with an eight-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, ambient footwell lighting, and more. It is powered by a 1.2-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, which churns out 85BHP and 113Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The Grand i10 Nios is also available with a single and dual-cylinder CNG option.
Hyundai Motor India Sales in November:
In November, Hyundai Motor India recorded total sales of 48,246 units. There was a marginal decline of 1,205 units. This resulted in a decline of 2.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis. As compared to October 2024, there was a decline of 7,322 units. Hyundai recorded a decline of 13.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The top-selling car from Hyundai Motor in November was the Creta. It recorded total sales of 15,452 units. Creta registered a growth of 31 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
December 5th 2024