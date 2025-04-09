'Batting Nahi Aayi Koi Baat Nahi': Ex-CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Sets The Record Straight With His Critics Amid Retirement Rumours

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings are sinking deeper with every match in the ongoing Indian Premier League. It is fair to say that it is their batting which is letting them down in every match. MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings suffered another heartbreaking loss to Punjab Kings in match number 22 of the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai are currently at the ninth spot on the IPL 2025 points table with only one win from five games. It is a no-brainer that MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings are synonymous with each other. The success of the IPL is also related to the fan following that former India and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has. The star wicketkeeper-batsman continues to deal with his own fitness and injury issues. It has been reported several times that Dhoni's knees and back are not what they used to be, but he still continues to represent the Chennai team.

MS Dhoni's Blunt Take On His Batting

MS Dhoni has been receiving a lot of flak lately, purely for his batting. Dhoni is still great with the wicketkeeping gloves in his hands and is still razor-sharp, but it is his batting that has been under the scanner. Dhoni also came to bat at number 9 in the game against Rajasthan Royals, and this baffled his fans. MSD's preferred batting position has become a major talking point, and speculations are rife that this might be his last year in the IPL.

MS Dhoni recently sat down with YouTuber Raj Shamani and broke his silence on his preferred batting number. "The way we look at things often decides how we actually are. Some people love challenges. I love challenges, but I don't crave for it. If we can win a match seamlessly, I don't get batting; I am happy. I don't want the match to end in the last over," said the ex-CSK captain.

Chennai Super Kings Running Out Of Time To Fix Playing Combination