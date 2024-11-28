Hyundai Tucson Scores 5-Star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating

Hyundai Tucson Crash Test Safety Rating: Hyundai Tucson scores a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Tucson scored 30.84 points for the adult occupancy protection and 41.00 points for the child protection. This is the first SUV from Hyundai to get crash tested under Bharat NCAP. The testing agency tested the Signature variant of the Tucson with petrol engine. The Hyundai Tucson is offered with six-airbags, ABS, EBD, three-point seat belts for all passengers, and more. The Hyundai Tucson is available in two variants, Platinum and Signature.

Hyundai Tucson Adult Occupant Protection Points:

Hyundai Tucson scored 30.84 points out of 34 points in the adult occupant protection.

Hyundai Tucson Child Occupant Protection Points:

Hyundai Tucson scored 41.00 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection.

Hyundai Tucson Price:

The price of the Hyundai Tucson starts at Rs 29.01 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Platinum variant and Rs 31.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Signature variant.

Hyundai Tucson Features:

Hyundai Tucson is a feature loaded SUVs for convenience and safety. Tucson consists of ventilated and heated seats, dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and more. For safety, the Tucson is equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and Level-2 ADAS.

Hyundai Tucson Engine Specifications: