  • Kia Carens Alternatives: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion And More

Published 20:05 IST, December 12th 2024

Kia Carens Alternatives: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion And More

Kia Carens offers distinct styling, spacious interiors and has a set of features on offer. Here is a list of top three alternatives that you can check:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Kia Carens | Image: Kia India

Kia Carens Alternatives: Carens is an MPV offered by Kia India for the Indian market. Kia Carens offers distinctive styling, and spacious interiors and comes with a comprehensive set of features on offer. For starters, it comes equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a sunroof, front-ventilated seats, and more. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Kia Carens is available in a six and a seven-seater configuration. The price of the Kia Carens starts at Rs 10.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium 1.5 petrol MT variant.

Let us look at the top three alternatives of the Kia Carens:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga:

The Maruti Suzuki offers Ertiga in the MPV segment. It comes with simple styling, and spacious interiors, and has features such as an infotainment system, second-row climate control, and more. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 103BHP and 137Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic gearbox. It is also available with a CNG option.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starts at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Toyota Rumion:

The Toyota Rumion shares its underpinning with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It comes with a distinct front profile, similar interiors, and the same engine powertrain. It comes with a seven-inch instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and more. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 103BHP and 137Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It is also available with a CNG option.

The price of the Toyota Rumion starts at Rs 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra Marazzo:

The Mahindra Marazzo is an underrated car in the MPV segment. It comes with a subtle exterior design, and comfortable interiors and has a comprehensive set of features on offer. It offers features such as a digital infotainment system, automatic climate control, and more. It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, producing 121BHP and 300Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The price of the Mahindra Marazzo starts at Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Recalled in India: Check Details

Updated 20:05 IST, December 12th 2024

