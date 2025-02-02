Budget for Syros: Kia India has announced the prices of the Syros. The Korean automaker positions this SUV between the Sonet and the Seltos. It has a boxy design language, spacious interiors, and comprehensive features. Buyers planning to buy the Kia Syros have two engine options: a 1.0L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine.

Here are the specifications and the prices of the Kia Syros:

Kia Syros Price:

Buyers planning to buy the Kia Syros have to pay Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant. Buyers planning for the diesel variant have to pay Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in six variants.

Kia Syros Engine Specifications:

Kia India offers Syros in two engine options. There is a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 120BHP and 170Nm torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Buyers also have the option to opt for a 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which makes 115BHP and 250Nm torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Kia Syros Features:

Kia offers Syros with a long list of convenience features. Some of them are like all four ventilated seats, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and more. Further, there is a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger and a 30-inch connected screen encompassing the infotainment screen, climate control, and the instrument cluster.

Kia Syros Fuel Efficiency:

Recently, we drove the Kia Syros's 1.5L diesel engine variant mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. During our test, the multi-information display showed a fuel efficiency of 16km/l.

Kia Syros Ride Quality: