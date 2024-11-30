Looking For Safest Cars Under ₹10 Lakh? Here Are Some Options That You Can Consider

Safest Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: When looking for safe cars in India under a budget of Rs 10 lakh in India, there are multiple options from different automakers available in the market. These cars stand out due to their impressive safety ratings scored in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests. Safety features in a vehicle include airbags, ABS, EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, and more. Additionally, the advanced safety features include an Autonomous Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which enhances the safety of passengers on the road.

Let us look at the top 5 safest cars that can be considered under Rs 10 Lakh in India:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Image Source: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Dzire scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. This is the first Maruti Suzuki product, which scored a five-star safety rating. Dzire is equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon:

Tata Nexon, Image Source: Tata Motors

Tata Nexon scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests. Nexon is offered with six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and ADAS features for safety. The price of Tata Nexon starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model.

Tata Punch:

Tata Punch, Image Source: Tata Motors

Tata Punch is a micro SUV, which scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Tata Punch is offered with six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, reverse parking cameras and sensors. The price of the Tata Punch starts at Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

Mahindra XUV 3XO received a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The XUV 3XO is offered with features such as Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, front and rear disc brakes, and more. The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Image Source: Maruti Suzuki