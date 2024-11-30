Search icon
  News /
  Automobile /
  • Looking For Safest Cars Under ₹10 Lakh? Here Are Some Options That You Can Consider

Published 18:38 IST, November 30th 2024

Looking For Safest Cars Under ₹10 Lakh? Here Are Some Options That You Can Consider

When considering for safe cars in India under a budget of Rs 10 lakh in India, there are multiple options from different automakers available in the market.

Reported by: Auto Desk
Mahindra XUV 3XO | Image: Mahindra

Safest Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh:  When looking for safe cars in India under a budget of Rs 10 lakh in India, there are multiple options from different automakers available in the market. These cars stand out due to their impressive safety ratings scored in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests. Safety features in a vehicle include airbags, ABS, EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, and more. Additionally, the advanced safety features include an Autonomous Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which enhances the safety of passengers on the road.

Let us look at the top 5 safest cars that can be considered under Rs 10 Lakh in India:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

image
Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Image Source: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Dzire scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. This is the first Maruti Suzuki product, which scored a five-star safety rating. Dzire is equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon:

image
Tata Nexon, Image Source: Tata Motors

Tata Nexon scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests. Nexon is offered with six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and ADAS features for safety. The price of Tata Nexon starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model.

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Review: Feature Loaded SUV with Great Fuel Efficiency

Tata Punch:

image
Tata Punch, Image Source: Tata Motors

Tata Punch is a micro SUV, which scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Tata Punch is offered with six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, reverse parking cameras and sensors. The price of the Tata Punch starts at Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

image

Mahindra XUV 3XO received a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The XUV 3XO is offered with features such as Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, front and rear disc brakes, and more. The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: Feature Loaded SUV with Better Boot Space

Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

image
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Image Source: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Brezza scored a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated 18:38 IST, November 30th 2024

