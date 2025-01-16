Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Score 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

BE 6 and XEV 9e Crash Test: Mahindra Automotives' newly launched BE 6 and the XEV 9e scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The SUVs scored five-star safety rating in the adult and child occupant safety. The Mahindra BE 6 scored 31.97 points for the adult safety and 45.00 points for child safety. On the other hand, the XEV 9e scored 32.00 points for adult safety and 45.00 points for child safety.

“The BE 6 and XEV 9e mark the start of a new era not only for Mahindra, but also for automotive safety in India. Built on INGLO architecture and powered by the most powerful mind in the automotive world – MAIA, BE 6 and XEV 9e are engineered to set new standards on all fronts of the automotive experience," R Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile said.