Mahindra Thar to Mahindra Scorpio N: Top Five Most Affordable 4WD SUVs in India

4WD SUVs in India: The trend of 4WD SUVs has surged among consumers in India. In a 4WD SUV, the power generated by the engine is transferred to all four wheels of the vehicle. In India, the most affordable 4WD SUV is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a low-range transfer case for off-roading and comes with a naturally aspirated petrol engine. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny starts at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Following it is the Mahindra Thar three-door version, offered with a petrol and a diesel engine.

Here is a list of the top five most affordable 4WD SUVs in India, which will help the buyers to select the right 4WD SUV for themselves:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the most affordable 4WD SUV in India. Jimny is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering sporty styling with decent space on the inside. It comes with features such as headlight washers, automatic climate control, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more. Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 104BHP and 137Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. For off-road capabilities, the Jimny comes with a low-range transfer case.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny price starts at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Zeta variant.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is the most affordable 4WD SUV in Mahindra’s lineup. Mahindra Thar comes with bold styling and decent interiors. The Mahindra Thar comes with features such as automatic climate control, a reverse parking camera, and more. It is powered by a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 150BHP and 350Nm torque, mated to a six-speed automatic and a manual transmission. It is also powered by a 2.2-litre inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 130BHP and 350Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. For off-roading, it comes with an automatic hub lock.

Mahindra Thar price starts at Rs 14.58 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel AX (O) Convertible Top variant.

Force Motors Gurkha

The Force Gurkha is an underrated product in its segment. It is big in dimensions and has loads of space inside. It comes with features such as a touchscreen infotainment, automatic headlamps, and more. The Force Gurkha is offered in a three-door and a five-door version. Force offers Gurkha a 2.6-litre inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 140BHP and 320Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. For off-roading, it comes equipped with manual locking for the front and rear differentials.

Force Gurkha price starts at Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the three-door variant.

Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio N is the updated version of the regular Scorpio Classic. It comes with a muscular stance and spacious interiors. The Scorpio N comes with features such as a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlamps, and more. It is powered by a 2.2-litre inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 175BHP and 400Nm torque for the six-speed automatic gearbox and 370Nm torque for the six-speed manual gearbox. For off-road, the Mahindra Scorpio N comes with terrain modes and an electronic brake locking differential.

Mahindra Scorpio N price starts at Rs 18.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Z4 4WD variant.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx is the latest entry in this list. It is the five-door version of the regular Thar on offer. The design of the Thar Roxx is similar to the regular Thar. It comes with features such as a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and more. The Thar Roxx is powered by a 2.2-litre inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 175BHP and 370Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The Thar Roxx gets an electric locking differential and 2H mode with a front axle disconnect.