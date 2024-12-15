Search icon
Published 01:29 IST, December 15th 2024

Mahindra XUV 700 Alternatives: MG Hector, Tata Safari, and More

The XUV 700 is a premium flagship SUV from Mahindra in India. Here is a list of the top three alternatives that you can check before buying Mahindra XUV 700:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Mahindra XUV700 | Image: CarDekho

Mahindra XUV 700 Alternatives: The Mahindra XUV 700 is a premium flagship SUV from the automaker in India. It comes with a bold front face, offers comfortable interiors and comes with a comprehensive set of features. For starters, it is equipped with a dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and more. Additionally it is also equipped with Level-2 ADAS, dual 10.25-inch touchscreens. The Mahindra XUV 700 is powered by a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 200 BHP and 380 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. It is also equipped with a 2.2-litre inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 185 BHP and 450 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant.

Here is a list of its top three alternative SUVs, that buyers can check:

MG Hector:

The MG Hector is a premium SUV, which has bold front presence, spacious interior and comes loaded with features. For starters, it comes with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and more. Additionally it offers front-ventilated seats, digital instrument cluster as well. The MG Hector is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which delivers 141 BHP and 250 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. There is a 2.0-litre diesel engine as well on offer, which produces 170 BHP and 350 NM torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. 

The price of the MG Hector is Rs 14.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant.

Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar recently got a facelift. With its facelift, it now offers a fresh design, updated interiors and comes with extra features. For starters, it comes with a dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, and more. Additionally, the Alcazar also offers features like Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, and more. It is powered by a 1.5-iitre turbo petrol engine, which produces 160 BHP and 260 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven speed DCT gearbox. There is a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well, which delivers 115 BHP and 250 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of the Hyundai Alcazar starts at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant.

Tata Safari

The next SUV on the list is the Tata Safari. It is very similar in design to the Tata Harrier. It comes with a sharp exterior design, decently space in the rear seats, and comes with an array of features on offer. It offers features such as front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a dual-zone climate control, and more. Additionally it also offers six airbags, and Level-2 ADAS features on offer as well. It is powered by a single 2.0-litre diesel engine, which produces 170 BHP and 350 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. 

The price of the Tata Safari start at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. 
 

