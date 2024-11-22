Mahindra XUV 700 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 50,000 On Selective Variants: Check Details

XUV 700 Price Hike: Mahindra and Mahindra have increased the prices of the XUV 700 in India for AX7 and AX7 L variants. The company has increased the price by Rs 30,000 for the AX7 and Rs 50,000 for the AX7 L variant. Despite the price hike, the automaker has added two new variants in the diesel engine option under the AX3 trim. The Mahindra XUV 700 is available in a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and six different trim levels on offer. The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 starts at Rs

Let us have a look at the details of the price hike of the Mahindra XUV 700:

Mahindra XUV 700 AX7 Price Hike:

Mahindra has hiked the price of the AX7 AT six-seater (Petrol) by Rs 30,000. The new price of this variant is Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The old price of the AX7 AT seven-seater (Diesel) was Rs 21.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price of the variant is Rs 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The old price of the AX7 AT six-seater (Diesel) was Rs 21.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price is Rs 22.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The old price of the AX7 AWD AT seven-seater (Diesel) was Rs 22.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price is Rs 23.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 700 AX7 L Price Hike:

Mahindra has hiked the prices of the AX7 L variants as well by Rs 30,000-50,000. It is to be noted that the price of AX7 L MT seven-seater (Diesel) was Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price is Rs 22.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the price of the AX7 L MT six-seater (Diesel) was Rs 22.six9 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price is Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The old price of the AX7 L AT seven-seater (Petrol) was Rs 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price is Rs 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The old price of the AX7 L AT six-seater (Petrol) was Rs 23.six9 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price is Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Specifically, the AX7 L diesel AT seven-seater, AX7 L diesel AT six-seater, and the AX7 L diesel AT seven-seater AWD have seen a uniform increase of Rs 50,000.