Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Automobile /
  • Mahindra XUV 700 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 50,000 On Selective Variants: Check Details

Published 17:51 IST, November 22nd 2024

Mahindra XUV 700 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 50,000 On Selective Variants: Check Details

Mahindra and Mahindra have increased the prices of the XUV 700 in India for AX7 and AX7 L variants. The company has hiked the price by Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.

Reported by: Auto Desk
Mahindra XUV 700 | Image: Mahindra & Mahindra

XUV 700 Price Hike: Mahindra and Mahindra have increased the prices of the XUV 700 in India for AX7 and AX7 L variants. The company has increased the price by Rs 30,000 for the AX7 and Rs 50,000 for the AX7 L variant. Despite the price hike, the automaker has added two new variants in the diesel engine option under the AX3 trim. The Mahindra XUV 700 is available in a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and six different trim levels on offer. The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 starts at Rs

Let us have a look at the details of the price hike of the Mahindra XUV 700:

Mahindra XUV 700 AX7 Price Hike:

Mahindra has hiked the price of the AX7 AT six-seater (Petrol) by Rs 30,000. The new price of this variant is Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The old price of the AX7 AT seven-seater (Diesel) was Rs 21.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price of the variant is Rs 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The old price of the AX7 AT six-seater (Diesel) was Rs 21.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price is Rs 22.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The old price of the AX7 AWD AT seven-seater (Diesel) was    Rs 22.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price is Rs 23.09 lakh    (ex-showroom).

Also Read: BMW India Hikes Prices

Mahindra XUV 700 AX7 L Price Hike:

Mahindra has hiked the prices of the AX7 L variants as well by Rs 30,000-50,000. It is to be noted that the price of AX7 L MT seven-seater (Diesel) was Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price is Rs 22.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the price of the AX7 L MT six-seater (Diesel) was Rs 22.six9 lakh (ex-showroom)    and the new price is Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The old price of the AX7 L AT seven-seater (Petrol) was Rs 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price is Rs 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The old price of the AX7 L AT six-seater (Petrol) was Rs 23.six9 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new price is Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Specifically, the AX7 L diesel AT seven-seater, AX7 L diesel AT six-seater, and the AX7 L diesel AT seven-seater AWD have seen a uniform increase of Rs 50,000.

The old price of the AX7 L AT seven-seater (Diesel) was Rs 23.99 lakh and the new price is Rs 24.49 lakh. The old price of the AX7 L AT six-seater (Diesel) was Rs 24.19 lakh and the new price is Rs 24.69 lakh. The old price of the AX7 L AWD AT seven-seater (Diesel) was Rs 24.99 lakh and the new price is Rs 25.49 lakh.

 

 

Updated 17:51 IST, November 22nd 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.