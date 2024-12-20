Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 15:41 IST, December 20th 2024

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to be unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki will showcase the e Vitara SUV production version at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Here's everything you should know about the e Vitara:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 | Image: Maruti Suzuki

First EV from Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki , India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, will showcase the e Vitara SUV production version at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The Suzuki e Vitara made its global debut at an international event in Milan. The upcoming EV from Maruti Suzuki is based on the Heartect E platform. According to the company, this platform is designed for battery-electric vehicles. The production of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara be will be at its Gujarat plant and go on sale in India before global markets, such as Japan and Europe.

“The e VITARA is a testament of our unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation. With decades of automotive expertise, we have combined advanced electric technology with a customer-first approach to deliver something truly transformative,” Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

He added, “A critical barrier to the adoption of EVs is the lack of accessible charging. To tackle this issue, we are committed to introduce a reliable and comprehensive EV ecosystem alongside the e VITARA.”

“ This will include home charging solutions as well as a nationwide network of fast chargers available at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service touchpoints,” Banerjee said.

Let us look at the specifications of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara SUV:

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Expo Set to Become World's Largest Automotive Show Soon

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Battery

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will have two battery packs, a 49kWh and a 61kWh. The e Vitara will come with LFP batteries, made by BYD. The 61kWh battery pack will also have an all-wheel drive system, the All-Grip e.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Design:

The design of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has sharp cuts and creases. The front design has a muscular presence and has LED DRLs and headlamps. The automaker has opted for a two-box design, which the company says will work just as well on an ICE counterpart.
 

Updated 16:27 IST, December 20th 2024

Gujarat Maruti Suzuki

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.