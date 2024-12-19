Search icon
Published 01:53 IST, December 19th 2024

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Which Compact SUV to Pick?

The compact SUV segment has a wide array of options for its buyers. Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara | Image: Republic

Grand Vitara vs Creta: The compact SUV segment has a wide array of options for its buyers. It offers multiple SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and more. Recently, the Hyundai Creta got a facelift in early 2024. It got updated from exterior interiors and comes with a new turbo petrol engine. It offers front-ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. On the other hand, it competes with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in its segment. The Grand Vitara has a bold stand, spacious interiors and multiple powertrain options for the customers.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara for the buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Price

The base variant of the Hyundai Creta costs Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara costs Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Exterior

The exterior of the Hyundai Creta has a bold look. It comes with a connected LED DRL and split LED headlamps. On the other hand, the Grand Vitara comes with a bold grill, split LED DRL and headlamps. 

On the side, both the SUVs run on 17-inch alloy wheels. The Grand Vitara is almost the same in dimensions as the Hyundai Creta. At the rear, both SUVs offer a connected taillamp setup. The boot space is nearly identical in both SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Interiors

The interiors are quite different. The Grand Vitara comes with a standing touchscreen infotainment analogue speedometer digital instrument cluster (on hybrid variant), and more. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta has a dual 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and instrument cluster. The Hyundai Creta's rear seats offer decent space compared to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Features

Talking about the features, the Hyundai Creta comes with features such as dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. It has six airbags, ABS, and Level-2 ADAS features for safety.

On the contrary, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has front-ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, EBD, and ABS.

Also Read: Planning to buy Hyundai Creta? Check out Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Grand Vitara first

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Engine Specifications

The Hyundai Creta is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 115BHP and 143Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. A 1.5L diesel engine produces 115BHP and 253Nm torque, and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine produces 160BHP and 254Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5L mild hybrid petrol engine, which produces 103BHP and 137Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed gearbox and is paired with the AWD powertrain. There is a CNG option as well.

The Grand Vitara also has a 1.5L strong hybrid engine, producing 91BHP and 122Nm torque, mated to an eCVT gearbox. 
 

