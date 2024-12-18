Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Automobile /
  • Nissan Magnite to Hyundai Exter: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars with Six Airbags on Offer

Published 19:41 IST, December 18th 2024

Nissan Magnite to Hyundai Exter: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars with Six Airbags on Offer

Buyers in India prioritise safety features when selecting a vehicle. Here is a list of the top five most affordable cars which offer six airbags for safety:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Top five most affordable cars with six airbags on offer | Image: Republic

Cars with Six Airbags: Buyers in India prioritise safety features when selecting a vehicle. These features include airbags, ABS, EBD, ADAS, and more. In India, the most affordable car with six airbags is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It offers six airbags across its variant lineup. Other models like the Nissan Magnite, Exter, also offers six airbags.

Here is a list that buyers can check out for the top five most affordable cars offering six airbags:

Also Read: Mahindra Thar to Mahindra Scorpio N: Top Five Most Affordable 4WD SUVs in India

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The first on the list that buyers can check out is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It offers six airbags across its variants. A 1.2L petrol engine powers the Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price starts at Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Magnite

The subsequent car buyers can check out the Nissan Magnite. It recently received a facelift, which enhanced the styling and updated the feature list. For safety, six airbags come standard across the variant lineup. It continues to get a 1.0L naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engine. Nissan Magnite price starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter

The next car on the list offering six airbags buyers can check out is the Hyundai Exter. It was the first Hyundai vehicle to offer six airbags as standard. A 1.2L petrol engine powers Exter and also comes with a CNG option. Hyundai Exter price starts at Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura

In the sedan segment, Buyers looking for a sedan with six airbags as standard can check out the Hyundai Aura. It is the most affordable sub-4m compact sedan with six airbags. The Hyundai Aura is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine. The price starts at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The fifth vehicle buyers can check out on the list of the most affordable cars with six airbags is the Maruti Suzuki Swift. It recently got a facelift, enhancing its design and features. Swift offers six airbags across its variant lineup. Its 1.2L petrol engine powers it. The Maruti Suzuki Swift price starts at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 
 

Updated 19:41 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.