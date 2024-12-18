Nissan Magnite to Hyundai Exter: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars with Six Airbags on Offer

Cars with Six Airbags: Buyers in India prioritise safety features when selecting a vehicle. These features include airbags, ABS, EBD, ADAS, and more. In India, the most affordable car with six airbags is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It offers six airbags across its variant lineup. Other models like the Nissan Magnite, Exter, also offers six airbags.

Here is a list that buyers can check out for the top five most affordable cars offering six airbags:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The first on the list that buyers can check out is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It offers six airbags across its variants. A 1.2L petrol engine powers the Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price starts at Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Magnite

The subsequent car buyers can check out the Nissan Magnite. It recently received a facelift, which enhanced the styling and updated the feature list. For safety, six airbags come standard across the variant lineup. It continues to get a 1.0L naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engine. Nissan Magnite price starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter

The next car on the list offering six airbags buyers can check out is the Hyundai Exter. It was the first Hyundai vehicle to offer six airbags as standard. A 1.2L petrol engine powers Exter and also comes with a CNG option. Hyundai Exter price starts at Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura

In the sedan segment, Buyers looking for a sedan with six airbags as standard can check out the Hyundai Aura. It is the most affordable sub-4m compact sedan with six airbags. The Hyundai Aura is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine. The price starts at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift