Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:18 IST, November 29th 2024

Nissan Motors October Production Down globally except in Mexico

Nissan Motor has said that its global production fell for a fifth straight month in October, led by downshifts at most of its manufacturing hubs except for Mexico.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Nissan Motor | Image: Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor global production decline: Nissan Motor has said that its global production fell for a fifth straight month in October, led by downshifts at most of its manufacturing hubs except for Mexico.

While global sales also dropped for a seventh month, sales in Nissan's core market, the United States, grew for the first time in three months.

Nissan earlier this month announced plans to axe 9,000 jobs and 20 percent of its manufacturing capacity globally to cut costs, after the third-biggest Japanese carmaker behind Toyota and Honda suffered sales slumps in China and the U.S.

The threat of U.S. tariffs is now clouding the struggling automaker's restructuring efforts.

Nissan's worldwide output for October decreased 6 percent from the same month a year earlier to 290,848 vehicles. Production both in the U.S. and China fell 15 percent, while output in Britain plunged 23 percent and production in Japan shrank 4%.

A bright spot was Mexico, where production rose 12 percent to 70,382 vehicles. That meant nearly one in four Nissan cars worldwide was made in Mexico last month.

However, that could come under pressure as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump this week said he would impose a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico upon taking office in January.

Nissan has exported some 300,000 vehicles from Mexico to the U.S. this year, and will closely monitor tariff plans, Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said shortly after Trump's re-election.

In October, Nissan sold 13 percent more vehicles in the U.S., its first growth since July, led by compact sedan Sentra. Nissan's sales also rose in Mexico and Canada but fell by double-digit rates in China and Europe to result in a 3 percent drop globally.

By contrast, Toyota's global sales increased 1.4 percent to mark the first rise in five months in October, while its global production continued to decrease due in part to a production halt in the U.S. 

Updated 13:18 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.