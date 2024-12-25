Ola Electric Stores: Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has expanded its network to 4,000 stores nationwide, a four-fold increase from its existing network.

The company has opened over 3,200 new stores co-located with service facilities.

The expansion spans beyond metros and Tier I and II cities into smaller towns and tehsils, Ola Electric said in a statement.

"With our newly opened stores co-located with service centres, we have completely redefined EV purchase and ownership experience, setting new benchmarks with our #SavingsWalaScooter campaign," Ola Electric Chairman & Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Movies 5 Beta

Along with this development, the company has also opened the registration for its MoveOS 5 Beta. Ola says it will enhance the overall riding experience. This feature will have group navigation, live location sharing, smart charging, smart park, and more. Additionally, it will also feature the Road Trip feature which will run on the Ola Maps and TPMS alert.

Ola S1 Pro Sona

Ola Electric has recently launched the Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition. This limited edition unit consists of 24-karat gold-plated elements. With this, the Ola app’s interface has a gold-themed interface and a customised MoveOS dashboard. According to the company, it will allow the riders to personalise ride modes and settings.

Ola S1 Z and S1 Z+

The Ola S1 Z and the S1Z+ were recently launched in India. The Ola S1 Z is the most affordable electric scooter, which has a swappable battery on offer. It has two 1.5kWh battery packs and has a claimed range of 149km. The top speed of Ola S1 Z has a claimed top speed of 70km/h.

Ola S1 Gig and Gig+

Ola Electric also launched two EV scooters for the commercial segment. It introduced the Ola Gig and the Gig+ with swappable batteries. The Gig is an entry-level scooter, that has a simplistic design, LED headlights, and adequate payload capacity. The company offers it for B2B purchases and rentals.