Planning To Buy Tata Harrier: Here Are Its Top Three Alternatives That You Can Check

Alternatives of Tata Harrier: Buyers planning for a mid-size SUV with a strong road presence, comfortable seating and features can check the Tata Harrier. It has connected LED DRL and LED headlamps, a bold design, and connected LED taillamps. Regarding interiors, Harrier has ample space in the front and the rear seats. The feature list consists of a 360-degree parking camera, front-ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, and more. Further, it has dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, and rear window sunshades.

Tata Harrier scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests. For safety, it has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and traction control. Regarding engine options, the Tata Harrier has a 2.0L diesel engine, producing 170BHP and 350Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic transmission.

The price of the Tata Harrier starts at Rs 15.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here are the top three alternatives of the Tata Harrier that buyers can check:

Mahindra XUV 700:

The first car on the list that buyers can check out as an alternative to the Tata Harrier is the Mahindra XUV 700. It has a bold front design and spacious interiors. Regarding features, it has dual-zone climate control, dual 10.25-inch connected screens, a wireless charger, and driving modes, among others. Further, it has a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, and more. Mahindra XUV 700 has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Further, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and Level-2 ADAS features, among other safety features.

Buyers of the Mahindra XUV 700 have two engine options to choose from. There is a 2.2L diesel engine, producing 185BHP and 450Nm torque mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. This engine option is also available with an AWD option. However, there is a 2.0L turbo petrol engine as well, producing 200BHP and 380Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Hyundai Alcazar:

The next car on the list that buyers can check out is the Hyundai Alcazar. It recently got an update, which redesigned the exteriors and the interiors. It also received an updated feature list. It has dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and middle-row seats, and ambient lighting, among other convenience features. For safety, the Hyundai Alcazar has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and Level-2 ADAS features.

Buyers have two engine options to choose from. There is a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, producing 160BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Buyers also have a diesel engine to choose from. It has a 1.5L diesel engine, producing 115BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of the Hyundai Alcazar starts at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

MG Hector:

The third car on the list that buyers can check is the MG Hector. It has a muscular design, comfortable seating and a comprehensive set of features. It has features such as a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, and other convenience features. For safety, MG Hector has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and Level-2 ADAS. The MG Hector offers two engine options to the buyers. There is a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, producing 140BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. There is a 2.0L diesel engine as well, producing 170BHP and 350Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The price of the MG Hector starts at Rs 14.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.