Planning To Buy Tata Safari: Here Are Its Top Three Alternatives

Alternatives of Tata Safari: Buyers looking for a muscular SUV, having multiple convenience features, and a powerful diesel engine can check out the Tata Safari. In 2023, Tata Motors updated the Safari with updated exteriors, and interiors, and upgraded the feature list. It has a connected LED DRL with LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels with all four disc brakes, and a connected LED DRL with LED taillamps. Regarding features, the front and the rear LED DRLs have a welcome and a goodbye function, interiors have a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, and more. Further, it has a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Tata offers Safari with a single engine option to the buyers. It is equipped with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 170BHP and 350Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Buyers planning for the Safari have to pay ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives of Tata Safari that buyers can check:

Mahindra Scorpio N:

The first SUV that buyers can check out on the list is the Mahindra Scorpio N. It has bold exteriors, decent space in the interiors, and a comprehensive set of convenience features on offer. Regarding features, it has dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, a wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, and more. As the Scorpio N has a ladder-on-frame platform, it is capable of going off-road and has shift-on-fly 4WD select mode as well. Talking about the engine options, buyers have a petrol and a diesel engine to opt for. There is a 2.2L diesel engine, producing 175BHP and 370Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. There is a 2.0L turbo petrol engine that produces 200BHP and 370Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Buyers planning for the Mahindra Scorpio N have to pay ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Z2 Petrol MT variant.

MG Hector:

The next SUV on the list that buyers can check out is the MG Hector. JSW MG Motor India was updated in 2023 with an updated exterior, interiors and feature list. It has a split setup for the headlamps, and a huge grill, at the front. On the side, it runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and has a connected LED DRL for the taillamps. Regarding the feature list, it has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, Level-2 ADAS, and other features. Regarding engine options, buyers have two engine options to pick. There is a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 140BHP and 250Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Buyers can also select a diesel engine. MG Hector has a 2.0L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 170BHP and 350Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The top variant Savvy is not available with the diesel engine.

Buyers planning for the MG Hector have to pay ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Style 1.5MT variant.

Hyundai Alcazar:

The third SUV on the list that can be checked out as an alternative to Tata Safari is the Hyundai Alcazar. The auto manufacturer recently gave it an update which revised the exteriors, and interiors and updated the feature list. The exteriors have connected LED DRLs, LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails for sporty appearance, and a connected LED DRL and LED taillamps at the rear. On the inside, it has a new design for the dashboard. Talking about the feature list, the Hyundai Alcazar has a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and others. Buyers of the Hyundai Alcazar have two engine options to opt for. There is a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 160bhp and 250Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Buyers also have an option to choose a diesel engine. Alcazar has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 115BHP and 250Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gearbox.