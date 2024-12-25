Renault Kwid to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars with Automatic Transmission in India

Cars with AT transmission: Buyers when plan for a new vehicle in India often opt for automatic transmission. It provides ease of driving as the driver’s left foot is relaxed as there is no clutch. The automakers in India offers various types of automatic transmissions, such as AMT, CVT, Torque Converter, and DCT. In India, the affordable segment cars has an AMT gearbox on offer. Currently, the most affordable car with AMT gearbox is the Renault Kwid.

Here’s a list of the top five most affordable cars that buyers can check out while looking a car with automatic transmission:

Renault Kwid

Buyers looking for the most affordable automatic transmission have an option of Renault Kwid. It is powered by a 1.0L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 67 BHP and 91Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Renault offers AMT transmission in its RXL(O), RXT, Climber variants. The price of the Kwid RXL(O) variant is Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has an AMT gearbox on offer. It is equipped with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 66BHP and 89Nm torque, mated to an five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki offers automatic transmission in its VXI (O) and VXI+ (O) variant. The price of the Alto K10 VXI (O) variant is Rs 5.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki S Presso

The next car that buyers can check out is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. It is powered by a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 66BHP and 89Nm torque, mated to an AMT gearbox and a five-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki offers AMT transmission in the VXI (O) and VXI+ (O) variants. The price of the S-Presso VXI (o) variant is Rs 5.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Likewise, going ahead in the list, buyers can check out the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. It is powered by a 1.0L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 65BHP and 89Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki offers AMT gearbox in the VXI, ZXI, and ZXI + variants. The price of the Celerio VXI variant is Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Buyers planning for a car with better headroom with automatic transmission can check out the Wagon R. It has a 1.0L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 67BHP and 91Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Maruti also offers a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 89BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.