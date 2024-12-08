Tata Altroz to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 Cars With 360-Degree Parking Camera in India

5 Cars With 360-Degree camera: Parking cameras in cars help enhance safety and park the car in tight spaces. Mass market cars are majorly provided with a reverse parking camera and sensors. Some of them come with the option of a 360-degree camera as well. It provides a better view of the vehicle and helps in parking in tight spaces. The most affordable car with a 360-degree camera is the Nissan Mangnite.

Let us look at the top five most affordable cars that offer a 360-degree camera in India:

Nissan Magnite:

Nissan Magnite is a sub-4m compact SUV, which offers a 360-degree camera. It offers a 360-degree camera from its Tekna variant. The price of the Nissan Magnite Tekna variant is Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engine.

Tata Altroz:

Altroz is a premium hatchback from Tata Motors. Tata Altroz offers a 360-degree camera in its XZ Lux and XZ+ S Lux variants. The price of the Tata Altroz XZ Lux variant is Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a premium hatchback, which offers a 360-degree camera. This feature is offered in the Alpha variant. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the updated Dzire in India. Dzire now comes with a 360-degree camera along with other features. It is the same unit as the Maruti Suzuki Balneo. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dzire is offered with a single 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Toyota Glanza: