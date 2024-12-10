Search icon
Published 18:35 IST, December 10th 2024

Tata Nexon to Kia Seltos: Top Five Most Affordable Cars with Panoramic Sunroof on Offer

The craze for sunroofs in India has seen a surge among consumers. Here's a list of top five most affordable cars that comes with a panoramic sunroof on offer:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Hyundai Creta | Image: Hyundai India

Cars with Panoramic Sunroof: The craze for sunroofs in India has seen a surge among consumers. Mass market cars now come with a sunroof. However, now automakers in India have started offering panoramic sunroofs in their models to attract customers. Currently, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most affordable SUV, which offers a panoramic sunroof in India.

Let us look at the top five most affordable cars that offer a panoramic sunroof in India:

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a regular and panoramic sunroof as well. The panoramic sunroof is available from the AX7 variant. The XUV 3XO is offered with a turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine. The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 variant is Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: Feature Loaded SUV with Better Boot Space

MG Astor:

MG Astor is a compact SUV and offers a panoramic sunroof from its Select variant. The MG Astor is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The price of the MG Astor Select variant starts at Rs 12.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon:

Tata Motor recently introduced a panoramic sunroof in the Nexon. It offers both types of sunroofs in its lineup. The panoramic sunroof in Tata Nexon comes from the Fearless+ PS variant. Tata Nexon offers a turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine. The price of the Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS variant is Rs 13.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Review: Feature Loaded SUV with Great Fuel Efficiency

Kia Seltos:

Kia Seltos is a compact SUV, which offers a panoramic sunroof in its HTK variant. Kia offers Seltos with a turbo petrol engine, a regular NA petrol engine, and a diesel engine. The price of the Kia Seltos HTK variant is Rs 14.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta:

Hyundai Creta shares its underpinnings with the Kia Seltos. It offers a panoramic sunroof from the S(O) variant onwards. Creta is also offered with a turbo petrol engine, a regular NA petrol engine, and a diesel engine. The price of the  Hyundai Creta S(O) variant is Rs 14.36 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Review: Feature Loaded Comfortable SUV With Punchy Performance

 

Updated 18:35 IST, December 10th 2024

