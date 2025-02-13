Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition Launched in India: Check Details

Harrier and Safari: Tata Motors has launched the Stealth Edition of the Tata Harrier and Safari for the Indian market. The auto manufacturer first showcased them at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This edition brings in cosmetic changes to the exteriors and the interiors of the Safari and Harrier and remains unchanged mechanically.

Here is a rundown of what’s new in the Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition variants:

Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition Exterior Updates:

The exteriors of the Harrier and the Safari Stealth Edition have a new paint shade. The SUVs come with a Matte Stealth Black Colour, a matte finish on the 19-inch alloy wheels, and a mascot of Stealth on the front fenders.

Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition Interior Updates:

On the inside, the Tata Safari and the Harrier Stealth Edition have a Carbon Noir theme and leatherette upholstery. The dashboard also consists of the Carbon Noir finishing with soft-touch materials.

Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition Features:

Regarding the feature list, the Tata Safari and the Harrier offer multiple convenience features to buyers. It consists of a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, front-ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and others. For safety, the Safari and Harrier come with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition Variants:

The Stealth Edition on the Harrier will be available in Fearless+ trim. On Safari, it will be available from the Accomplished+ variant.

Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition Engine Specifications:

The Stealth Edition on the Safari and Harrier remains unchanged mechanically. Both the SUVs are powered by a 2.0L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 170BHP and 350Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition Prices:

The prices of Harrier and Safari are as follows: