Tata Tiago EV to Tata Nexon EV: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars With Automatic Climate Control in India

Automatic AC in Cars: The cars in India have seen advancements in features and climate control systems. Earlier, AC used to be an additional feature and was offered in the top-spec variants. Gradually, AC became a crucial feature and was available from the base variant onwards. With the evolution of technology, the climate control system, which was controlled manually was made into automatic climate control. Now, automatic climate control has become a mainstream feature in today’s lineup of vehicles offered by different automakers in India.

Let us look at the top five most affordable cars that offer automatic climate control in India:

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago is the entry-level Tata car in its lineup. Tiago offers automatic climate control in its XZ(O)+ variant onwards. Tata Tiago is offered in nine variants. It is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 86BHP and 110Nm torque.

Tata Tiago price starts at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XZ (O)+ variant onwards.

Toyota Glanza

The Toyota Glanza shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Glanza offers automatic climate control from the E variant onwards and comes in four variants. The Toyota Glanza comes in a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 85BHP and 113Nm torque.

Toyota Glanza price starts at Rs 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom) for the E variant.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite is the most affordable sub-4m compact SUV in this list. Nissan recently gave a facelift to the Magnite. Magnite offers automatic climate control from the Accenta variant onwards. Nissan offers six variants for the Magnite. It is available with a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

Nissan Magnite price starts at Rs 7.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accenta variant.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level hatchback from Hyundai Motor India. Grand i10 Nios offers automatic climate control from the Sportz variant onwards. Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, which produces 85BHP and 115Nm torque.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price starts at Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sportz variant.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a premium hatchback available at the Nexa outlets. It comes with automatic climate control from its Delta variant onwards. It is offered in four variants. Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, which churns out 85BHP and 113Nm torque.